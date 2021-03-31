Telangana sees a spike of 694 coronavirus cases, total @3,07,889

Telangana on Wednesday recorded 694 coronavirus positive cases taking the overall tally to 3,07,889. And the recovery cases went up to 3,01,227 with the recovery of 394 persons in a single day. Meanwhile, the total fatality count touched 1,697 with the death of three persons due to the virus in the last 24 hours.



Currently, there are 4,965 active cases out of which 1,873 are in home or institutional isolation.

Between Monday and Tuesday, around 56,122 coronavirus tests were conducted of which 684 turned positive, the reports of 1,392 samples are awaited. So far, 1,01,51,609 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic broke out.

The positive cases registered across the state include 184 from GHMC, 61 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 48 from Nizamabad, 45 from Rangareddy, 24 from Nalgonda, 23 from Mahabubnagar, 21 from Sangareddy, 19 from Jagtial, 17 each from Warangal Urban, Khammam and Yadadri Bhongir, 16 from Suryapet, 13 each from Siddipet and Mancherial, 12 from Adilabad, 9 each from Peddapalli and Nagarkurnool, 8 each from Vikarabad and Medak, 6 each from Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jangaon, Kamareddy, Komarambheem Asifabad, Mahabubabad, Wanaparthy and Warangal Rural, 5 each from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu and Narayanpet, 3 cases from Jogulamba Gadwal.