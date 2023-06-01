Telangana: Shower of sops on June 2

Hyderabad: The stage is set for a powerful speech from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the first one from the new Secretariat building on June 2 which would mark the beginning of the decennial celebrations. The speech is likely to have several surprise elements and is likely to be more focussed keeping in view the Assembly elections which are just four months away.

Sources said that the Chief Minister would make some special announcements which would be beneficial to certain sections of the society, including the martyrs’ families. KCR will also utilise the occasion to showcase the achievements of the new state in last nine years. He is likely to emphasise on Energy, Agriculture and Irrigation sectors, which have been strengthened and the schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and other welfare schemes.

Apart from this, the sources told Hans India that KCR will announce some more schemes which includes Rs 1 lakh financial assistance to the artisans in the BC communities and Rs 3 lakh incentive to the poor who built houses in their own plots, some more welfare programmes targeting different sections in his speech.

The Chief Minister has already instructed the Finance department to ensure the availability of adequate funds for the implementation of the new schemes in the next six months.



His priority would be towards direct cash benefit transfer schemes like Dalit Bandhu, Rythu Bandhu, Rs 1 lakh assistance to the most backward communities, Aasara pensions and Kalyana Lakshmi programmes.

Officials said that the Chief Minister is likely to announce some new development programmes either during his speech or any other day during the 21-day State Formation Day celebrations.