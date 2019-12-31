Telangana State of art skyway to come at Aramghar

Aramghar: There is a lot for the residents living in the Southern part of the city to look forward in terms of infrastructure this year. A state-of-the-art skyway is to come up at Aramghar cross road under Rajendranagar at an estimated cost of Rs 11.90 Cr. If all goes well, the mega structure would take full shape in the next four months. The unique features include several stairs and escalators spread over a 22.58 meter radius for which the works would be grounded next month.



11 FOBs for South Circle

The GHMC has proposed to develop 11 foot over bridges (FOBs) and a skyway under different circles of South Zone at an estimated cost of Rs 46 Cr. Out of 11 FOBs, three would be developed under Rajendranagar area.

Officials from the GHMC, Engineering Wing, Police Department and project managers inspected the locations where the skyway and foot over bridges are planned. A Team of officials took stock of the situation to ground infrastructure in order to begin the works soon.

"The process of tenders has been completed and the works would begin in next 10 to 15 days. Only inking an agreement and a letter of acceptance are awaited from the government. As soon as we get the green signal, the works would be started and are expected to be completed by April," informed the official sources.

Explaining the design of the skyway, the sources said, "A high rise structure with a six meters height and 2.65 meters walkway width, would have five ladders, five elevators and five escalators spread over 22.58 meters of radius around Aramghar cross road."

"We are using 22mm polycarbonate sheets to cover the entire pavilion of the skyway in order to protect the passenger from rains in monsoon as well as scorching temperature during summer. These sheets would also give such an aesthetic ambience to the whole structure that passengers will surely find it soothing while moving inside," they elaborated.

In order to help the vehicular movement pass freely in all the directions there is a proposal to construct three FOBs in Rajendrnagar out of 11 FOBs proposed for the entire South Zone area. "We have inspected the locations identified for Skyway and FOBs, so as to take stock of the situation and to pave way for grounding the works which could begin anytime soon," said a higher official of Rajendranagar.

3 FOBs at Katedan

According to the official records, all the three FOBs - that are proposed to develop under Rajendranagar circle would come up at Katedhan which is largely considered as industrial area. FOBs proposed at Swapna Theatre, Durga Nagar 'T' Junction and Old Kurnool 'T' Junction near Umdanagar under Rajendranagar circle would be constructed with an outlay of Rs2.5 crore, Rs 3.85 crore and Rs.3.95 crore respectively.

3 FOBs for Chandrayangutta

Similarly, three foot over bridges have been proposed at Suncity Bandlaguda, Rakshapuram and Omer Hotel under Chandrayangutta Circle. Besides, One FOB at Nehru Zoological Park under Falaknuma circle, one FOB at CBS under Malakpet circle and 2 FOBs at KV Ranga Reddy College and IS Sadan (Big Bazar) under Santosh Nagar circle are also proposed to develop. All the foot over bridges would be constructed with an estimation of Rs.34.9 crore.

1 FOB near Zoo Park

One FOB with an outlay of Rs.3.95 crore has also been proposed at Nehru Zoological Park where the works of one out of two proposed fly over bridges are already under progress.

(pics --- Aerial view of Aramgarh)