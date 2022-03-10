Telangana State role model on multiple fronts: T Harish Rao

Highlight:

Refuting charges of Cong members. in the House. and BJP leaders outside, Rao said the Congress ruled the country for 50 years taking the name of Gandhi. But it failed to implement his 'Gram Swaraj'. "The TRS. with its 'Palle and Pattana Pragati' programmes, is implementing the vision of Gandhi

Hyderabad: The State government's relentless efforts under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has shaped Telangana to stand as a role model on several fronts for others in the country to emulate, said Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday. Replying to discussion on Budget in the Assembly he said the State stood first in terms of GSDP, with 11.2 per cent, and per capita income and per capita power consumption in the country.

Rao said the 10 years of Congress rule in united AP had been marked by power cuts, farmers' suicides, labour migration from Mahbubnagar, parched farmlands due to lack of water and people affected by fluoride leaving Telangana.

Reeling out details of how the State government is balancing development and welfare, the Minister presented details of manifold increase in allocations made under the SC and the ST sub-plan, pensions, evolution of State as fluoride-free, construction of irrigation projects. He cited government spending 13.25 per cent of the budget in the past seven and half years. Similarly, in agriculture and allied sectors, it spent about Rs 3,85,9200 crore so far.On criticism of increasing debt on account of borrowings, he said the State borrowing is very much within limits, adding that 90 per cent of borrowings are used as capital investments for asset creation. He explained how the Centre deprived the State's share in devolution, transfer of Discoms' debt to the State government under the Uday scheme. The State investments are directed towards construction of projects, like the Kaleswaram project, Mission Bhagiratha.

Rao cited how the government is ranked second in the country in incurring expenditure on welfare of SCs, STs, OBCs and minorities..

He assured members that steps would be taken to increase allocation under the 'Shadi Mubarak' scheme, early clearance of minority welfare scholarships, pending Arogya Sri applications, implementation to Muslim minorities benefits on par with SCs and STs. The minister advised the Congress leaders to fight for filling pending vacancies in Central government departments and agencies.