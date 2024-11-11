Telangana Tamil Sangam organises ‘Puramanai Virundhu’

Hyderabad: With the aim to highlight the heritage and traditions of the Tamil community, members of Telangana Tamil Sangam organised Puramanai Virundhu 2024 (Vanabhojanam) on Sunday.

Members of the Tamil Sangam pointed out that every year this event is growing stronger, with around 400 people participating. As part of local tradition, Telugu communities celebrate the lunar month of Kartika Masam with a picnic enjoyed with family and friends. Vana, meaning forest or grove, and Bhojanam, meaning food, signify a meal shared in nature. The Telangana Tamil Sangam has adopted this cherished custom, transforming it with Tamil flavours into Puramanai Virundhu—a picnic with a Tamil feast.

Raj Kumar, secretary, Telangana Tamil Sangam, said this event received an overwhelming response. “Each Vanabhojanam has offered new ways to celebrate and strengthen our bonds, creating an experience of Tamil culture for everyone. The sumptuous meal was prepared by a cook who came especially from Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu,” he said. Apart from this, the event also showcased various cultural programmes including Bharatanatyam and traditional music.