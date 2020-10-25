Telangana: Task Force to monitor POCSO cases, says Additional DG Swati Lakra

Off late the crimes such as harassment, sexual assaults on women are increasing across the country. In the meanwhile, Additional DG of Swathi Lakra of the Women's Safety Department Telangana told media that steps are being taken to focus more on online harassment, sexual assault and POCSO cases by setting up Task Forces. "The task force is said to be in constant touch with the respective police station investigation officers on the POCSO cases of sexual assault registered across the state. Despite the work pressures at the field level, the number of cases are high and she Teams will be alerted if a victim posts on WhatsApp that someone is harassed," the additional DG said.

She said that those who complain, the software is made available during the week to facilitate the exchange of information between She teams and the special task force has been set up across the state to ensure that cases are properly investigated so that the perpetrators are severely punished in sexual assault cases. The task force will oversee the procedures to be followed in the investigation, timely medical examinations, the arrest of the accused and investigation of the case from the time the case is registered.

Swati Lakra said the software was designed specifically to reassure victims and keep a constant watch on perpetrators. All She teams in the state have created a group exclusively with WhatsApp numbers. Swati Lakra said it would be implemented as a pilot project in Nallagonda, Karimnagar and Cyberabad.