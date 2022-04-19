Telangana transporters to protest today

Hyderabad: Telangana transporters, like Auto, Cab, and Lorry Unions Joint Action Committee, (JAC) announced that they will stage a protest on April 19, at Indira Park against the new Central Motor Vehicles Rules and fuel prices. According to the JAC, the Centre ordered the government to collect Rs 50 a day as penalty demanding settlement of auto fitness renewal and settlement of auto drivers, among other reasonable grievances.

The Auto Rickshaw and Cab Drivers' Unions said the other demands include withdrawal of Motor Vehicles Act-2019, constitution of a welfare board for Transport department, and issue 20,000 auto rickshaw permits for providing employment to youngsters.

On April 12 they had organised a 'Chalo Raj Bhavan' rally which was against the policies of the Centre. The JAC also demanded new auto permits, reduction of unaffordable insurance prices, and setting up of a special board for welfare of auto drivers. The rally was taken out from Khairatabad.