Telangana: Two dead and one injured in a blast at idols making industry in Hyderabad

A huge explosion took place at Kandikal Gate in the PS range of Chhatrinaka in the Old City of Hyderabad. As many as two people died and another was seriously injured. The dead were identified as Vishnu and Jagannath from Bengal. Authorities arrived at the scene with information from locals.



With the help of the clues team, the cause of the explosion is being investigated. The dead were identified as POP statue-making workers, police said.



Police said the blast was caused due to manufacturing of fireworks in the statue-making industry. It was found that the intensity of the explosion was high due to the combination of chemicals with the crackers. ACP Majeed said a comprehensive inquiry had been launched into the blast.



The bodies were shifted to Osmania Hospital Mortuary for postmortem and the injured man Virendra Kumar is receiving treatment. Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. More details regarding this incident are yet to be ascertained.