Telangana: Vaccination for foreign students from June 5

Hyderabad: Vaccination to the students going abroad for higher studies to be begin from June 5, for which online registration will start from Friday. Beneficiaries who are eligible can register themselves on https://www.health.telangana.gov.in for vaccination along with admission card, visa or ticket.

A separate centre will be set for this special vaccination drive at the Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM), Narayanguda.

It is learned that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at a cabinet meeting held on the 30th of last month, has decided to vaccinate students going abroad for higher studies. The government has already finalized the guidelines and directed the department to make the arrangements.