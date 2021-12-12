Temporary lecturer post aspirants in a bind

Hyderabad: A fifty-fifty rule for the recruitment of temporary faculty for various departments in the State universities in Telangana turning into a major embarrassment – both for the prospective applicants and the universities.

According to highly placed sources in Osmania University, unlike in the past, a new rule has been brought into force. It stipulates that the prospective faculty members will have to meet two criteria. Firstly, they should have proven teaching experience of specified years in the subjects concerned. It will make them eligible, meeting 50 per cent. Secondly, they should have a proven track record of research experience. This includes the publication of research papers in national and internationally reputed and peer-reviewed journals and the like.

Speaking to The Hans India, a top official of the OU said, "They could meet the first criteria. But, many fails to meet the second criteria when it comes to proven research experience."

Adding, "What is more interesting is that several of those who have earlier worked as part-time faculty at the higher educational institutions in the State are now hesitating to apply for the positions." Because, "Their credentials would be placed before the selection committees for the selection process. After working for more than a decade, if a candidate was found not qualified ends them up causing a major embarrassment."

This, many of them don't want to face and are not coming forward fearing rejection at the preliminary level of screening, the sources said. When asked about the fate of those who already working in various departments on a part-time basis, the sources pointed out, "There is no guarantee that several of them make it even when the university notifies the permanent faculty recruitment."

Meanwhile, universities like Osmania, Kakatiya planning multidisciplinary courses at the postgraduate level to give effect to the New Education Policy-2020 are wondering whether they would get the required number of faculty to deal with the new changes.