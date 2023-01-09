  • Menu
Tension at Pragati Bhavan in Hyderabad

There is tension at Pragati Bhavan in Hyderabad. Student unions tried to lay siege to Pragati Bhavan. Alleging irregularities in police appointments, the student unions tried to lay siege to Pragati Bhavan to resolve them. The alert police stopped them.

The student union leaders were arrested and taken to Goshamahal police station.

