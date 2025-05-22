TG Cong slams BRS, BJP for giving ‘political colour’ to Gulzar Houz fire

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress came out strongly against what it called the ‘insensitive and opportunistic politics’ of the BRS and BJP over the Gulzar Houz fire tragedy. The party accused opposition parties of ‘doing politics over corpses’ instead of standing with grieving families.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday, PCC official spokesperson Syed Nizamuddin said the time had come to stop blame games and start a people-centric fire safety movement across Telangana.

Seventeen lives were lost in the horrific May 19 fire incident at a commercial complex in Gulzar Houz. “This is not just a tragedy – it is a wake-up call,” Nizamuddin said. “While the Congress Government under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy responded with urgency and compassion, announcing Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for each of the deceased families and extending all support, the BRS and BJP chose to exploit the dead for political mileage.”

He condemned what he described as shameless attempts by opposition leaders to divert attention from the core issue – public safety – by engaging in political mudslinging. “They are trying to gain headlines instead of helping Hyderabad heal. This is dangerous, disgraceful, and unacceptable,” he said.

Reiterating the Congress government’s commitment to accountability and reform, Nizamuddin said the Chief Minister had already ordered a comprehensive probe to identify the cause of the fire and prevent future tragedies. A six-member high-level committee has been formed for a comprehensive probe and long-term recommendations to prevent recurrence of such incidents. “This is not about shifting blame. This is about fixing the system. Fire safety is not a slogan; it is a civic necessity,” he said. Nizamuddin called for immediate statewide fire safety awareness drives in homes, schools, apartments, and commercial spaces. He recommended regular electrical audits, controlled use of high-power devices during peak hours, installation of alarms, and proper ventilation systems.