TG govt eliciting legal opinion on local quota in med PG admission

Hyderabad: The government is seeking legal opinion on providing reservations to the local candidates in the medical PG counselling in the State. It is likely to issue another GO or an ordinance to overcome the problem.

According to sources, the government is seeking legal opinion from experts on how to move forward in the wake of the Telangana High Court judgement so that the local students could get justice in the counselling of PG seats. They said the government is readying other plans in case of an adverse judgement in the apex court. Officials are busy talking to the legal team to find out a way out, sources said.

The HC had recently struck down the GOs that stipulate that only those who studied medical courses in Telangana under the local quota would be treated as local candidates in PG medical admissions and not those who have studied in Telangana under the non-local quota.

The students under the Telangana Local PG Students Association had filed cases against the government’s decision. However, the government is of the opinion that the GOs 148 and 149 are providing benefits to the Telangana students and not hampering their chances. The Health Minister had said that a few were misinterpreting the judgement and projecting as if orders were benefiting the Telangana students. The government had gone for an appeal in the Supreme Court. It would be interesting to see whether the government would allow the students who have done MBBS in other States to participate in the PG counselling.