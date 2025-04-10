TG retains services of NVS Reddy as HMRL, HAML MD

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has issued orders to retain NVS Reddy's services as managing director of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) and Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) for one more year.

According to the orders issued by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department’s principal secretary, M Dana Kishore, on Tuesday, this order came into effect on April 1, 2025.

The Phase-II of Metro Rail Project is at take-off stage, and the proposals and documentation for the Metro Phase-II (B) is at planning stage.

The government considered it appropriate to extend the services as he is closely involved in these proposals and the extension of his services will help in the successful implementation of these projects, as per the order.