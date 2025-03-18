TG unveils Tourism Policy aimed at wooing visitors, investments

Hyderabad: With an aim to achieve substantial new investments to the tourism sector, creation of additional employment opportunities and positioning Telangana in top five States in domestic and international tourist arrivals, the Telangana government on Monday issued orders formulating Telangana Tourism Policy 2025-2030.

According to the government, Telangana, the Land of the Telugu language, boasts a rich tapestry of history and culture, with its legacy spanning from prehistoric times to the mighty Kakatiya rule, in 14th century CE. In the historical literature, the region is referred to as Trilinga Desha, the land surrounded by Srisailam, Draksharamam and Kaleshwaram, i.e., the three Lingas, and over a period of time, the term Trilingadesha became Telingadesha and eventually emerged as Telangana in 14th century.

The officials said that Telangana has vibrant and glorious history of more than 2,500 years and the State was a treasure trove of tourist destinations with magnificent forts and monuments, temples, pristine natural beauty with lakes, rocky regions, wildlife, flora and fauna, diverse ethnic groups, festivals, art and culture. However, the State has not effectively leveraged its potential to attract tourism over the past decade.

Telangana is now focusing on Tourism as a major growth engine, besides Information Technology and Life Sciences sectors, to contribute to State GDP as well as generate employment. It is expected to contribute to 10 per cent or more of the State GDP in the long run.

According to the officials, the Tourism Policy was designed to provide necessary impetus for Tourism Infrastructure Development with strategic concessions and incentives, so as to significantly accelerate the establishment of new tourism projects and promote Telangana as one among the top tourist destinations across the globe with effective branding strategies, capacity-building and institutional mechanism.

The government proposes to create a strong brand perception in the global and national media and markets through digital marketing platforms, strong social media presence, literary documentation and preservation. The policy came into operation on Monday and would remain in force for a period of five years.