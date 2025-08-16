TGCHE committed to advancing Telangana Rising–2047 vision

Hyderabad: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) celebrated the 79th Independence Day with patriotic fervor and a forward-looking message at its Masab Tank office in Hyderabad.

The event was marked by the ceremonial hoisting of the national flag by Chairman Prof. V. Balakista Reddy, in the presence of Vice-Chairman Prof. Etikaala Purushotham, Secretary Prof. Sriram Venkatesh, and enthusiastic participation from staff members of TGCHE and TAFRC.

In his address, Prof. Reddy paid tribute to India’s freedom fighters and emphasized the importance of cherishing the hard-won independence.

He highlighted Telangana’s potential as the youngest state in the country, asserting that transformative changes in higher education would be key to its emergence as a national leader.

Prof. Reddy reaffirmed the Council’s commitment to advancing the state government’s “Telangana Rising–2047” vision. He stressed the need to equip youth with the skills required to navigate a rapidly evolving global landscape, and called on educators and policymakers to contribute to building a “Viksit Bharat”—a developed India that leads in knowledge, economy, and global responsiveness.

Vice-Chairman Prof. Etikaala Purushotham echoed the sentiment, urging the younger generation to uphold values of social justice and gender equality within educational institutions.

He emphasized the Council’s role in promoting technology-centric curricula and inclusive education that fosters unity and harmony. Secretary Prof. Sriram Venkatesh concluded the ceremony with a vote of thanks, acknowledging the collective efforts of the Council’s staff and reaffirming their dedication to

educational excellence.