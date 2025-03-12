TGCHE holds meeting with pvt college managements

Hyderabad: Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGHE) Chairman, Prof Balakista Reddy recalled the significance of the Global Meet for Human Resources, emphasising the growing need for skilled professionals.

Speaking at a meeting convened with the private undergraduate colleges association members on Tuesday, he pointed out that the world is increasingly looking towards India, home to the second-largest youth population. He also noted that many Indians hold prominent positions globally and are instrumental in the digital revolution. He highlighted the need to train and prepare the workforce to meet global demands. The Chairman discussed how digitalisation has transformed teaching and learning methodologies, allowing for multidisciplinary curricula and making education more accessible and technology-driven.

He remarked that the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic had accelerated the adoption of hybrid learning models, prompting institutions to reconsider traditional education systems and embrace digital innovations. These changes, he indicated, would redefine academics, ensuring quality, inclusivity, and excellence in higher education. He announced that the revision of the syllabus would focus on making it more practical-oriented, with students providing materials in digital formats. The updated curriculum will be tailored to the specific needs of various industries and academic disciplines, ensuring graduates are job-ready. Regarding fee reimbursement, the semester system, and the detention system, the Chairman stated, “We understand the challenges faced by students and are committed to addressing them systematically.” He acknowledged that while it is difficult to implement all changes immediately, progress would be made gradually to improve the situation. The Chairman reaffirmed his commitment to continuous improvement, promising a dynamic and responsive higher education system that empowers students and contributes to the state’s progress. The review process is expected to include consultations with industry experts, academic professionals, and student representatives to ensure holistic and effective outcomes.

Earlier, he thanked the Private Degree Colleges Association for participating in a brainstorming session, aimed at revamping the admissions process and syllabus for undergraduate courses. The Correspondents and Secretaries of various degree colleges raised the following issues during the meeting. They included – updating and modifying the syllabus; reviewing online admissions; fee reimbursement and semester and detention systems.