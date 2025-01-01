TGCSB arrests 7 involved in cyber fraud

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) on Tuesday arrested seven persons who were allegedly involved in cyber frauds in the State and seized nine mobile phones, a laptop, a car, and Rs 97,000 in cash from them.

Based on information gathered through technical means, the TGCSB teams swooped on the criminal hideouts in Rajasthan and nabbed the seven persons who are involved in 189 cases in Telangana.

Across the country, the cyber criminals are linked to 2,223 cases. “The seven members who are arrested are main agents and were collecting mule bank accounts from people and handing over the credentials to cyber fraudsters,” said Shikha Goel, Director, Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGSCB).

The arrested are Sourabh Singh, Devendar Kumar Saran, Rahul Vaishnav, Nitin Sisodiya, Naveen Kumar, Kuldeep Meena, and Sahil Khan.