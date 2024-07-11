Live
TGCSB arrests YouTuber for indecent comments
Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has arrested Praneeth Hanumantu, a YouTuber who was booked by the police for allegedly making indecent sexual comments against a minor girl recently.
The inappropriate remarks made by the YouTuber came to light after actor Sai Dharam Tej posted a video on the micro-blogging platform ‘X’ highlighting the comments and asking Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to take action against Hanumantu. The Telangana police registered a case under various sections of the IPC, POCSO, and IT Act against Hanumantu.
The police tracked him down to Bengaluru and took him into custody. He was produced before the local Court there and brought to the city on a PT warrant.
