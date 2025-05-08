TGCSB holds massive awareness drive on cyber scams

Hyderabad: With an aim to educate citizens about emerging cyber crime trends and equip them with preventive strategies, the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) organised a massive Statewide awareness campaign with 325 sessions conducted across colleges, medical institutions, private offices, public gathering points, and bus stands. This was as a part of Cyber Jagrukta Diwas.

Citizens were warned about fraudulent Instagram pages that display sarees and clothing using stolen images to appear legitimate. These pages offer large discounts to attract buyers and accept payments through UPI and e-wallets. However, either no products are delivered, or substandard items are sent. Most of these pages do not offer refund options or show any verified business credentials.

Scammers are also targeting individuals with offers of simple online tasks such as liking videos. They initially pay small incentives to gain the victim’s trust. Later, they convince the victims to invest larger amounts with promises of higher returns. Once the money is transferred, the scammers disappear, leaving the victims with losses.

Another warning was issued about fake websites pretending to be official portals for booking number plates or FASTags. These sites collect personal and vehicle information, charge fraudulent fees, and never deliver the promised services. In some instances, they even issue fake documents to make the scam appear legitimate.

Online betting apps, which are illegal in Telangana under the Telangana Gaming Act, 2017, were also flagged. These apps often operate from foreign countries and promote financial addiction. Authorities are taking strict action against influencers and platforms that endorse or promote these illegal betting services.

Citizens who fall victim to any such scams or have information are encouraged to report through WhatsApp at 8712672222.