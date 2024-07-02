Live
Just In
TGSPDCL adopts latest tech for fixing power supply anomalies
Hyderabad: In a move to ensure higher reliability in power supply within the GHMC limits, Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) has adopted the latest technologies to identify loose contacts and ‘red hots’ in live electrical equipment and power lines caused by weather and high load conditions.
TGSPDCL has recently procured 35 state-of-the-art thermo vision cameras, which have been distributed to Assistant Engineers (AEs) in Greater Hyderabad. These advanced cameras are designed to detect thermal anomalies, commonly known as ‘red hots’, indicate loose contacts in overhead lines, lugs, breakers, transformers, and clamps. By identifying these issues early, TGSPDCL can schedule and perform necessary maintenance before any significant disruptions occur. Before the induction of this equipment, the staff could only inspect the lines at night, as it would not be possible to identify such red hots in daylight without equipment.
The TGSPDCL CMD, Musharraf Faruqui, said that this will allow for timely intervention and maintenance, effectively reducing the risk of unexpected power outages and enhancing the overall reliability of the power distribution network.