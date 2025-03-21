TGSPDCL secures 3rd rank nationally

Hyderabad: The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana (TGSPDCL) has received prestigious national-level recognition. According to the Distribution Utilities Ranking (DUR) Report – Consumer Service Rating of Discoms (CSRD) Report 2023-24 released by the Ministry of Power, TGSPDCL has secured 3rd rank in its category. A total of 41 power distribution companies (DISCOMs) were ranked.

Along with ensuring a high-quality and reliable power supply to its consumers, while compared to other DISCOMs, the TGSPDCL has excelled in the areas of faster approval of electricity connections, simplified regulations to avail various services with minimal paperwork, accurate billing and proper metering through the implementation of IR port-based metres, prompt resolution of consumer complaints, ensuring that 99 per cent of electricity-related services are accessible online via the company’s website and mobile app, eliminating the need for physical visits to offices.

On this occasion, TGSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director Musharraf Faruqui, congratulated the consumers company’s officials and staff. He encouraged them to continue their efforts to further elevate the company’s ranking and service standards in the future.