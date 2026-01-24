Arrangements in place for Dharma Raksha Sabha

The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi has finalised all arrangements for the conduct of the Dharma Raksha Sabha, scheduled to take place in a peaceful and democratic manner at Balapur Ground this Saturday. Addressing a press conference at Balapur, Samithi general secretary Ravinuthala Shashidhar stated that the youth wing, Ganesh Sena, is organising the Jago Bhagyanagar - Chalo Balapur event. Drawing inspiration from the legacy of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, the gathering aims to protect the interests of every citizen in the city.

Shashidhar clarified that the event is strictly non-political and is intended to address specific challenges posed by illegal infiltrators, particularly Rohingyas and Bangladeshi Muslims. The organisers noted that this initiative carries forward the spirit of the Samuhik Ganesh Utsav movement, which was established in 1980 to tackle prevailing issues in the city during that era. The Samithi expressed gratitude to the High Court of Telangana for granting permission to hold the event and confirmed that they would strictly adhere to court conditions and police suggestions to ensure a peaceful proceeding.

Citizens have been urged not to be swayed by rumours, with the Samithi reiterating that all logistical requirements are in place for a smooth and orderly convention.

The meeting is set to be addressed by several distinguished guests, including Aadithya Parasri Swamy from Bijwar, Giridhar Swamy from Jaipur, and Rangarajan, the Chief Priest of the Chilkur Balaji Temple.

The press briefing was attended by several key members of the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi, including President Raghava Reddy, Vice President Vaikum Mettu, and advisor Rama Raju. Also present were Secretaries Kowdi Mahender, Ramesh, Ale Bhasker Raj, and SB Chary, alongside Ganesh Sena representatives Yadi Reddy and Shankar Reddy.