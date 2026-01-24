‘Integral humanism is India’s guiding philosophy for inclusive growth’

Integral Humanism is the philosophy that places Indian values, human dignity, and social justice at the centre of governance, declared Union Minister Kishan Reddy. Speaking at a special meeting in Vijayawada to mark 60 years of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s Integral Humanism, Reddy stated that this guiding principle has enabled India to progress while many other nations continue to struggle under various Western ideologies.

Reddy recalled that it was on 23 January 1965, during the Bharatiya Jana Sangh’s national convention in Vijayawada, that Upadhyaya unveiled this philosophy as a distinct alternative to socialism, communism, and capitalism. He explained that these imported ideologies did not align with the social conditions, traditions, or cultural ethos of India. In contrast, Integral Humanism emphasizes lawful governance, respect for individual freedom, the decentralisation of the economy, and the upliftment of the poorest members of society.

Highlighting the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Reddy noted that the government has been implementing Antyodaya—the practical application of Integral Humanism—through a series of comprehensive welfare schemes. These include the Garib Kalyan Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission, Jan Dhan Yojana, and Ayushman Bharat, as well as significant housing and drinking water projects. He further mentioned Mudra loans for street vendors and the PM Janman Yojana for tribal villages as evidence of this inclusive approach. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the distribution of free food to 81 crore people reflected the true spirit of this philosophy.

Reddy emphasised that the philosophy envisions a society entirely free from exploitation, where progress reaches every section and the benefits of development directly reach the poor. He urged the nation to rededicate itself to these values to ensure that development remains rooted in human dignity and cultural traditions. The meeting was attended by senior leaders including Santosh, Veerraju, Purandeswari, Sujana Chowdary, and Vishnukumar Raju.