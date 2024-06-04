  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

TGSRTC rolls out eight metro express buses

TGSRTC rolls out eight metro express buses
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) Greater Hyderabad Zone on Monday introduced eight metro express buses from June 3...

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) Greater Hyderabad Zone on Monday introduced eight metro express buses from June 3 on Route 24E, which is ECIL X Road to Secunderabad.

According to TGSRTC officials, these buses reach Secunderabad en route to Rao Nagar, Sainikpuri, the Shopping Complex, Ammuguda, Naga Devatha Temple, Lal Bazaar, Karkhana, and JBS for the convenience of the passengers.

These buses are being operated at a frequency of 13 minutes. The first bus from ECIL X Road to Secunderabad will start at 5:53 am and the last bus from ECIL X Roads to Secunderabad will leave at 9 pm.

Likewise, the first bus from Secunderabad to ECIL X Road will start at 6:30 am and the last bus at 8:52 pm, said a senior officer.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X