TGSRTC rolls out eight metro express buses
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) Greater Hyderabad Zone on Monday introduced eight metro express buses from June 3 on Route 24E, which is ECIL X Road to Secunderabad.
According to TGSRTC officials, these buses reach Secunderabad en route to Rao Nagar, Sainikpuri, the Shopping Complex, Ammuguda, Naga Devatha Temple, Lal Bazaar, Karkhana, and JBS for the convenience of the passengers.
These buses are being operated at a frequency of 13 minutes. The first bus from ECIL X Road to Secunderabad will start at 5:53 am and the last bus from ECIL X Roads to Secunderabad will leave at 9 pm.
Likewise, the first bus from Secunderabad to ECIL X Road will start at 6:30 am and the last bus at 8:52 pm, said a senior officer.