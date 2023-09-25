The 9th Edition of TEDxHyderabad 2023 - Ignite Creates an Unforgettable Symposium of Ideas and Inspiration  

Hyderabad, India: On Sunday, an impressive gathering of over 1200+ eager city residents, their anticipation palpable, gathered for a day that promised to be filled with inspiration, thought-provoking conversations, and pioneering ideas. TEDxHyderabad, now in its 9th edition, curated a remarkable event that brought together individuals from diverse backgrounds, united by their passion for ideas that spark change.

The event, themed 'Ignite,' set the stage ablaze with an inspiring lineup of speakers hailing from various fields. These exceptional individuals left the audience deeply moved with their stories of kindness, humanity, innovation, and resilience in the face of adversity. TEDxHyderabad's 9th edition was more than just a gathering; it was a testament to the indomitable spirit of those who dare to rise above life's challenges.

"In our 9th edition, we aimed to stoke the fires of inspiration within the global community. We meticulously curated a lineup of 13 exceptional speakers, each offering a unique perspective on the theme of 'Ignite' drawn from their personal experiences and journeys. We provided extensive networking and engagement opportunities throughout the day-long event at our experience centers and take immense pride in nurturing a community that embodies the core TED principles - Thinkers, Enablers, and Doers, one idea at a time, for our beloved city of Hyderabad." said Viiveck Verma, Curator and Licensee, TEDxHyderabad

About the Speakers

Kalpana Ramesh



Kalpana, one of seven Women's Day social media curators for PM Modi in March 2020, is a sustainability champion, revitalizing 13 stepwells, preserving borewells through rainwater harvesting, and planting 600+ trees around water bodies.

“My pursuit is to establish a water security framework that can stand as a beacon of inspiration for others. Through TEDxHyderabad, I aim to ignite individual action in the cause of water conservation, as taking tangible steps on the ground is the only path to progress."

Kamal Shah



Despite 26 years of dialysis, Kamal Shah lives a full life. He co-founded NephroPlus India's largest dialysis center network, inspiring hope and positivity for kidney patients.

“With a will to win, Kamal Shah set about improving the quality of life for dialysis patients by instilling hope and positivity along with a single minded focus on providing quality healthcare. With his ending remark, “You can do anything”, Kamal ignites the power of possibility in the audience.”.

Pawan Kumar

Pawan, Co-Founder and CEO of Skyroot Aerospace, India's top space-tech company, is an IIT-Kharagpur alumnus recognized by Forbes 30 Under 30. In November 2022, they achieved a historic milestone, launching the first privately made rocket in India and South Asia.

"With a leap of faith, this nation's startups have shown that the sky is no longer the limit. The expanse of space is poised to become the keystone of humanity's future, even as our roots remain firmly bound to Earth."

Brigadier P Ganesham



Brigadier Ganesham pioneered innovations like "Windy" during his distinguished military career. He founded "Palle Srujana," a mission, recognized with the Vishisht Seva Medal, which emphasizes the crucial role of grassroots innovation in equitable national growth.

"In the grand tapestry of life, it is the hearts of people, not the gears of technology, that deserve our focus. Beneath the surface, where society's roots run deep, lies the wellspring of creativity. Each of us holds within, the power to alleviate suffering. Let us begin by keenly observing the challenges that surround us."

Aishwarya Pillai



Aishwarya Pillai, a resilient Rehabilitation Counsellor, 3D blind artist, and filmmaker, transcends societal limits, turning adversity into triumph. Her innovative art and filmmaking bring visual arts to the visually impaired, showcasing her unwavering spirit and creative resilience.

"Each day presents its challenges, but taking that difficult step forward, embracing uncertainty with resilience, and making the best of today is the essence of life. In the face of tough choices, always strive to make the best and the right one.”

Kat Alano



Kat Alano, a Filipino British artist, and former MTV VJ turned advocate, bravely confronts rape culture in the industry and Philippines as a survivor herself. She advocates for change through speaking engagements with influential institutions and addresses cultural issues in filmmaking.

“We can curate our lives so that we never see anything that makes us uncomfortable, ever. But what does this mean for the World outside that we seem to be ignoring?

Surabhi Yadav



Surabhi Yadav, a feminist visionary, shifts the narrative on rural women, highlighting their potential and possibilities. Her initiatives, Project Basanti and Sajhe Sapne, empower women from low-income communities to become coders, project associates, and math teachers.

“Leisure is not solely determined by the availability of time, but also by the freedom to enjoy it. Leisure magnifies personhood by making those parts of us visible that usually lurk behind everyday obligations. Leisure is a chance to daydream, to drift. Leisure is not just a feminist issue, it’s a feminist tool to create a new world—first within and then beyond. It is a victory that chooses the power within instead of the power over.”

Sreemoyee Kundu



A bestselling author, feminist, and DEI consultant, Sreemoyee is known for her groundbreaking work on gender and sexuality. She founded Status Single, India's pioneering urban single women's community, and is a prominent columnist, speaker, and advocate for gender issues.

“Singledom is not a source of shame; it's a powerful choice that doesn't diminish your worthiness of love. Embrace your individuality and your right to happiness and celebrate the strength of singlehood. In our journey, we seek allies – men, fathers, partners, bosses, and colleagues – to join us in empowering the 74.1 million single women. It's also crucial to redefine our concept of family, transcending the boundaries of heteronormativity and empowering our daughters to forge their unique paths in life.”

Malavath Poorna



Poorna Malavath made history as the youngest Indian female to summit Mount Everest at 13 years and 11 months, earning her many accolades, including the Amazing Indians Award. Poorna advocates for girl-child education and fights against child marriages in rural and tribal communities.

“Push your limits, practice patience, embrace teamwork, know your worth, think big and aim high, fear not the unknown, and never surrender. 10 commandments for success in life guide the path to triumph."

Thomson Andrews



Thomson Andrews, an artistic genius, inspires with determination and innovation. From captivating performances to entrepreneurial ventures, he navigates diverse mediums, collaborates globally, and empowers aspiring artists.

"In life's grand concert, our journey is to discover purpose, find our rhythm, and dance to it. Music has been my medicine, a constant companion through adversity, my therapy, solace and stability. Pause and reflect on what ignites your passion; the world awaits your craft and dedication. The journey is worth it, leading to a life of purpose and fulfillment."

Babar Ali



Babar Ali is an extraordinary social entrepreneur and educator, distinguished by the BBC as the 'Youngest Headmaster in the World'. Establishing Ananda Siksha Niketan at just nine, he ignited education in impoverished West Bengal.

"My dream is education for all with equal opportunity; it's hope against hope. I've fought tooth and nail to combat adversities in my life, driven by the belief that we must leave a mark on the soil of this earth."

B P Acharya



During his distinguished bureaucratic career, B P Acharya, IAS (Retd), pioneered innovative initiatives, including Genome Valley and undivided Andhra Pradesh’s Biotech Sector. His work in the development of world-class infrastructure clusters has led to significant employment opportunities for thousands.

‘When making a decision, think of the face of the poorest. The highest form of knowledge is empathy" he shared, narrating anecdotes from his professional life that brought some great ambitions and dreams to fruition. Let the flames of empathy ignite your noblest endeavors."

Anshu Gupta



Anshu Gupta, the "Clothing Man," redefined philanthropy by using unused clothing to drive rural development through Goonj. His visionary leadership has pioneered a trash-based barter economy, earning global acclaim and making Goonj a leader in disaster response and rural development across 27 Indian states.

"Anshu's words echo the essence of true empowerment: fostering self-reliance in the underprivileged with dignity and respect. We are all born with an inherent dignity, and it is our choice whether to honour or challenge it. Ignite good, inspire good, but above all, take action. He urged all to step forward and make a meaningful impact."