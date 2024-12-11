Thieves attempt to break into temple

Hyderabad: Thieves broke into a temple and steal the ornaments of the deity at the Ayyappa Swamy temple at Mansoorabad, LB Nagar, in the early hours on Tuesday.

According to the police, the suspects entered the temple located on the main road and tried to break open the collection box and steal the money, but as they could not succeed, they took it along with them on the bike. However, a motorist who was passing by noticed them and raised an alarm. The suspects brandished a knife towards him before fleeing from the spot.

Based on a complaint from the temple, the LB Nagar police booked a case and took up the investigation. They suspect the burglars would have planned to steal the gold ornaments on the deity. The police were examining footage from surveillance cameras in the surroundings to identify the miscreants and nab them at the earliest, said a senior officer.