Thieves decamp with necklace worth Rs 46.6 lakh from Cong leader's house

Hyderabad: In a theft incident, unidentified persons made away with diamond necklace worth Rs.46.6 lakh from Congress senior leader Dr KVP Ramachandra Rao's residence at Banjara Hills Road No.2 in Hyderabad, police said here on Tuesday.

According to the police, Rao's wife Suneetha in her complaint said that she had worn the ornament for a function on May 11 and kept it back in the cupboard. However, on Monday, the diamond necklace was found missing, while other ornaments were present.

She said they suspect four of their servants, who have access to their bedroom.

The Banjara Hills police are investigating.