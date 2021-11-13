Third wave threat: Govt ramps up health infra for children

Hyderabad: In view of researchers hinting that possible third wave of Covid-19 might affect children in the country, the State government, as a preventive measure, has been enhancing medical infrastructure at all its paediatric hospitals.

Apart from arranging oxygen supply to the government hospitals that have over 27,000 paediatric beds across the State, the government is focusing on providing all medical facilities that can treat Covid in children.

To mitigate the third wave, 6,000 paediatric beds were created in the past across all government hospitals, including 4,000 beds in nine teaching hospitals, 1,400 in district hospitals and the remaining in area hospitals.

At Niloufer Children Hospital, the government has started the works for the construction of dedicated block for treating children, with an estimated cost of Rs 35 crore. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has visited the hospital recently and inspected the works at the old block of the hospital.

The proposed new block will add 800 additional beds to the existing bed capacity at the hospital. Speaking to The Hans India, Dr Lalu Prasad, Deputy Civil Surgeon at Niloufer said "The new block will serve the Covid-affected and additionally, it would be utilised for the regular medical services at the hospital. The existing medical staff at Niloufer are sufficient enough to treat patients in the new block," he added.