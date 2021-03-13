This Loo Café serves free chai & bisket

Banjara Hills: Apart from using the luxury loos, people can now have free tea and biscuits at the place attached to the toilets. Dr Ravindranath Foundation started sponsoring the free provisions, as its first initiative at Jubilee Hills near KBR Park.



Around 1,500 new public toilets with the latest design of Loo Café installed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) developed by the Ixora Group in the city have now set up a 12 hours 'Free Chai Counter' for all at these facilities.

This initiative has been taken up by Ixora Group under the CSR activity. This Loo for men and women is serving free tea and biscuits to people for 365 days from 9 am to 9 pm.

Abhishek Nath founder of Loo Café and Managing Director, CEO of Ixora Corporate Services, said, "With an aim to providing people a luxury washroom hundreds of Loo Cafés have been installed in the city in collaboration with the GHMC, where people can use the hygienic toilet and can also have tea as well, in one of the Loo we have set up a free chai counter in the memory of my father Dr Rabindernath."

Abhishek further informs that he is also planning to set up more free tea counters in the city at various Loo Cafes.

However, the Ixora Group in collaboration with GHMC have already installed around three luxury Loo Cafes in the city at places like Necklace Road, Mehdipatnam, and Hi-Tec City. Here, they have also set up a Café named 'Kadak House' which serves tea-time snacks like puffs, brownies, burger and sandwiches.

Moreover, the municipal corporation is aiming to construct around 7,200 public toilets in different modes and with creative designs like Bio-toilets, She-toilets, and Loo Cafes.

Till now GHMC has installed around 1,536 toilets have already been installed and some are functional. According to GHMC officials, each zone under the GHMC jurisdiction will be having 1,200 free public toilets soon.







