Thousands take part in Bibi ka Alam procession

Hyderabad: Amid mourning chants and flagellation thousands of Shia devotees wearing black dresses (symbolising grief) took part in the historic procession of Bibi ka Alam. The 9-km long procession started from Dabeerpura and culminated at Chaderghat under tight security vigil.

The procession which started from Bibi ka Alawa in Dabeerpura reached Yakutpura by afternoon. The Bibi ka Alam installed in the name of Hazrat Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad was carried on the beautifully decorated elephant, Madhuri specially brought from Karnataka. This is also known as the Youm-e-Ashura procession marking the martyrdom anniversary of Hussain, which is observed on 10th of Muharram (Islamic calendar).

The important element of the procession, the Alam was carried upon the elephant passing though massive crowds, as scores of youth tailed it on the back of camels. Thousands of chest-beating men marked the route while grieving the ‘shahadah’ (martyrdom). This procession, considered to be the most important event of Shia-Muslims has a history of more than 400 years in Hyderabad. Hundreds of barefooted and bare-chested mourners representing different Anjumans took part in the tatbir (ritual bloodletting) on the entire stretch.

The procession passed through Yakutpura, Suraj Talkies, Alijah Kotla, Sardar Mahal, Charminar, Gulzar Houz, Panjesha, Mandi Mir Alam, Purani Haveli, Darushifa, Imliban and culminated at Chaderghat after dusk.

The City police, which already issued a traffic advisory to people residing in parts of Old City about the procession route and traffic diversions, kept tabs on the situation. Different departments in coordination with Shia leaders made elaborate arrangements for observing the Youm-e-Ashura on Saturday and smooth passage of the procession till its culmination. Police officials informed that the procession passed off peacefully amid tight security cover and traffic arrangements made by the Hyderabad City Police ever since the beginning of Muharram.

At the iconic Charminar, City Police Commissioner CV Anand and other officials offered ‘dhatti’ to the Bibi Ka Alam atop the elephant. It has been a tradition for centuries that the city police Kotwal welcomes the procession and offers his obeisance. Over a thousand police personnel guarded the mourning procession, while the higher officials monitored and issued timely instructions to the field officers, informed officials.