Three-day int’l conference on 'Advances in Plant Sciences for Sustainable Future' inaugurated
Hyderabad: A three-day international conference on ‘Advances in Plant Sciences for the Sustainable Future’ was inaugurated on Wednesday to start the centenary celebrations of the Department of Botany, Osmania University.
Professor R Limbadri, chairman, Telangana State Council for Higher Education, explained the importance of plant science research and also mentioned the research conducted in the last 100 years.
Professor D Ravinder, vice chancellor, OU, emphasised the importance of research and its benefits, which should reach people through the media. Dr Sean Mayes, Global Programme Director, ICRISAT, Hyderabad, emphasised the importance of high-yielding varieties and market-oriented research in assisting poor and marginal farmers. He stressed producing high-yielding varieties by controlling gene expressions and improving underutilised crops.