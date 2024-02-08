  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Three-day int’l conference on 'Advances in Plant Sciences for Sustainable Future' inaugurated

Three-day int’l conference on Advances in Plant Sciences for Sustainable Future inaugurated
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: A three-day international conference on ‘Advances in Plant Sciences for the Sustainable Future’ was inaugurated on Wednesday to start the...

Hyderabad: A three-day international conference on ‘Advances in Plant Sciences for the Sustainable Future’ was inaugurated on Wednesday to start the centenary celebrations of the Department of Botany, Osmania University.

Professor R Limbadri, chairman, Telangana State Council for Higher Education, explained the importance of plant science research and also mentioned the research conducted in the last 100 years.

Professor D Ravinder, vice chancellor, OU, emphasised the importance of research and its benefits, which should reach people through the media. Dr Sean Mayes, Global Programme Director, ICRISAT, Hyderabad, emphasised the importance of high-yielding varieties and market-oriented research in assisting poor and marginal farmers. He stressed producing high-yielding varieties by controlling gene expressions and improving underutilised crops.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X