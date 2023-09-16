Three-day Liberation Day celebrations kickstart

Hyderabad: Around 1327 school children visited on the first day of the Liberation Day celebration at Rashtrapati Nilayam. BJ Rao, Vice Chancellor of Hyderabad Central University, and Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-chancellor of MANUU inaugurated the photo and archives exhibition at the premises on Friday.

Around 3,000 college students participated in various competitions. The main idea behind organising the three-day event is to educate students about the lives and sacrifices of people who fought against the atrocities of Nizam and the Razakar. During the daylong event, a public rally was organised where participants were seen carrying posters, banners, and slogans on the Indian freedom struggle.

K Rajni Priya, manager, Rashtrapati Nilayam said, “On the first day we received a good response as more than 3000 college students participated. There are various events organised for students that include a photo and archives exhibition showcasing images related to the annexation, Operation Polo, and other historical milestones; a traditional and contemporary art exhibition exploring themes of unity, integrity, and the nation’s future; and a community art project, which aims to create a mural symbolising the unity, diversity, and spirit of Hyderabad’s integration.