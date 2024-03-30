Live
Three-day Ramayana Kalpavrksam music, dance festival inaugurated
Hyderabad: Tridandi Srimannarayana Ramanuja Chinna Jeeyar inaugurated ‘Ramayana Kalpavrksam’, a three-day music and dance extravaganza and signature festival on Friday, at the CCRT campus.
They celebrated classical dancer, scholar, speaker, and writer Ananda Shankar Jayant, Padmashri and SNA awardee, in association with the Union Ministry of Culture, Shankarananda Kalakshetra Natyarambha, and Brhat jointly hosting the signature festival.
The festival presents a visual treat with a stellar lineup of events that include a galaxy of renowned artists and speakers from across the country, with something for all ages. It includes scintillating performances, ranging from the classical to the popular; thought-provoking talks and discussions; immersive arts workshops in dance ideation; Sanskrit and digital arts; book releases; an artisans corner; meeting the legend; and a plethora of other special features.
On Friday, day one of the festival witnessed a dance choreographed by Ananda Shankar Jayant, Rama Namam, Entha Ruchi Ra, and A Civilisation Rises Again, Ayodhya, a ground report talk by Swati Goel Sharma.