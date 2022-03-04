Three held for house burglaries in Nizamabad

Three people were arrested by the Nizamabad police on Thursday for targetting the locked houses in the district. The police recovered, four tulas of gold ornaments, 78 tulas of silver articles, all worth over Rs.2.6 lakh from the possession of the arrested persons.



The arrested have been identified as Banny Prakash Chavan alias Vilas Prakash Chavan (30) and Mangal Dyaneshwar Chovan (25), both natives of Maharashtra, Kalivela Narsaiah (26) of Nirmal district.

The police said that Jayaram Rameshwar Rathod (26) who is also part of the gang is absconding in the case.

Nizamabad Police Commissioner KR Nagaraju said the gang was involved in the offences that took place under the limits of 19 police stations in the district.

"The gang decided to commit thefts as they were unable to meet their financial expenses. As a part of it, they targetted the locked houses during afternoon and used to steal gold and silver ornaments along with cash. The stolen articles were later sold to their contact identified as Subash Chandraji of Balharshah in Maharashtra and later distributed the amount among them equally," the police said.