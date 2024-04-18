Live
- WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp Tests New 'Private Mention' Feature for Status Updates
- Grandeur marks Rama Navami at Ramatheertham temple
- YS Jagan's Memanta Siddham Bus Yatra begins at Thetali
- Mega Star Chiranjeevi felicitates Maharshi Raghava's milestone 100th Blood Donation at Chiranjeevi Blood Bank
- VSAT 2024 results released
- National Exercise Day 2024: Date, History, and Significance
- Nara Lokesh's nomination to be filed by NDA leaders today
- Google Dismisses 28 Employees for Protesting Contract with Israel called Project Nimbus
- Poor quality meals served in Gurukulas: BRS leader
- BRS a sinking ship, set to come a distant 3rd in LS polls: Surveys
Just In
Three held for selling fake ayurvedic meds
Hyderabad: The Madhuranagar police have arrested three persons for scamming people by selling fake ayurvedic medicines. Officials recovered the...
Hyderabad: The Madhuranagar police have arrested three persons for scamming people by selling fake ayurvedic medicines. Officials recovered the counterfeit medicines from their possession. The suspects were found to be involved in 14 cases, extorting a total of Rs 19 lakh from victims.
According to the police, one of the arrested persons hails from Karnataka, while the other two are from Nagpur. The accused set up three or four ayurvedic medical stores across Hyderabad. They targeted isolated locations such as malls, hospitals, massage centres, and other crowded areas to identify individuals suffering from various ailments like cancer, paralysis, skin diseases, Alzheimer’s, knee pains, and more.
The accused would approach these victims and falsely claim that the diseases were curable. They would further deceive them by stating that a relative with a similar condition had been cured by taking Ayurvedic medicines from their store. Exploiting the victims' vulnerability and desperation for a cure, they would obtain their phone numbers, visit their residences, and make solutions by mixing various oils, promising full recovery.
They claimed to own a rare traditional ayurvedic plant available only in their store, and they heavily charged the victims for one gram, ranging from Rs 2000 to 3,00,000 and even more. The police have registered a case, and efforts are underway to apprehend the accused, who is still absconding.