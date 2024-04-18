Three held for selling fake ayurvedic meds

Hyderabad: The Madhuranagar police have arrested three persons for scamming people by selling fake ayurvedic medicines. Officials recovered the counterfeit medicines from their possession. The suspects were found to be involved in 14 cases, extorting a total of Rs 19 lakh from victims.

According to the police, one of the arrested persons hails from Karnataka, while the other two are from Nagpur. The accused set up three or four ayurvedic medical stores across Hyderabad. They targeted isolated locations such as malls, hospitals, massage centres, and other crowded areas to identify individuals suffering from various ailments like cancer, paralysis, skin diseases, Alzheimer’s, knee pains, and more.

The accused would approach these victims and falsely claim that the diseases were curable. They would further deceive them by stating that a relative with a similar condition had been cured by taking Ayurvedic medicines from their store. Exploiting the victims' vulnerability and desperation for a cure, they would obtain their phone numbers, visit their residences, and make solutions by mixing various oils, promising full recovery.

They claimed to own a rare traditional ayurvedic plant available only in their store, and they heavily charged the victims for one gram, ranging from Rs 2000 to 3,00,000 and even more. The police have registered a case, and efforts are underway to apprehend the accused, who is still absconding.