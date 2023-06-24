  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Three killed in a road accident near Shadnagar

Representational Image
x

Representational Image

Highlights

Three people were killed in a road accident on the national highway near Shadnagar on Saturday. The accident occurred when a speeding Bolero hit a...

Three people were killed in a road accident on the national highway near Shadnagar on Saturday. The accident occurred when a speeding Bolero hit a lorry.

The deceased have been identified as Ashok (28), Shankar (32) and Ravi (30), all residents of Mylaram village in Koderu Mandal of Wanaparthi district. They were travelling in the Bolero when the accident occurred.

One person died on the spot and two others died on the way to the hospital. Police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the mortuary. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. The cause of the accident is still being investigated, but it is believed that speeding may have been a factor.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X