Three killed in a road accident near Shadnagar

Three people were killed in a road accident on the national highway near Shadnagar on Saturday. The accident occurred when a speeding Bolero hit a lorry.

The deceased have been identified as Ashok (28), Shankar (32) and Ravi (30), all residents of Mylaram village in Koderu Mandal of Wanaparthi district. They were travelling in the Bolero when the accident occurred.

One person died on the spot and two others died on the way to the hospital. Police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the mortuary. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. The cause of the accident is still being investigated, but it is believed that speeding may have been a factor.