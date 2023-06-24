Live
- Supermarket trolleys with ECG sensors can help prevent stroke risk: Study
- Germs in dentures can lead to pneumonia: Study
- TS Govt to extend full support to Election Commission
- SAFF Championship 2023: Kuwait register 4-0 win over Pakistan, move closer to semi-finals
- Second Arrest in Threat Case Against Udupi MLA
- Some respite to Udupi due to rains
- Modi To blow Poll Bugle in MP on June 27
- Dulquer Salmaan's portrayal as the 'King' is refreshingly intense and leaves a lasting impression
- KTR meets Piyush Goyal in New Delhi
- Sparsa puts girls education under the spotlight
Three killed in a road accident near Shadnagar
Highlights
Three people were killed in a road accident on the national highway near Shadnagar on Saturday. The accident occurred when a speeding Bolero hit a...
Three people were killed in a road accident on the national highway near Shadnagar on Saturday. The accident occurred when a speeding Bolero hit a lorry.
The deceased have been identified as Ashok (28), Shankar (32) and Ravi (30), all residents of Mylaram village in Koderu Mandal of Wanaparthi district. They were travelling in the Bolero when the accident occurred.
One person died on the spot and two others died on the way to the hospital. Police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the mortuary. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. The cause of the accident is still being investigated, but it is believed that speeding may have been a factor.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS