Live
Just In
Three of family found dead in Musheerabad
It was reported that they had committed suicide due to financial problems
Hyderabad : In a shocking incident, a family of three reportedly found dead in Musheerabad on Friday. This incident took place in Gangaputra Colony of Musheerabad. According to the police, the couple first hanged their kid and later hanged themselves in their house. The deceased have been identified as Lakshmipuram residents of Kurnool district. The deceased have been identified as Koppula Sai Krishna and wife Chitrakala couple and daughter Tejaswini (4). The incident took place in Varasiguda police station.
Koppula Sai Krishna was an employee of Chitrakala Birla Planetarium. Sai Krishna is working as an employee in a private company. But a few days ago, Sai krishna was fired by the management. Since then, Sai krishna has been driving the Rapido. Recently the wife Chitrakala was also removed from the job by the management of Birla Planetarium. It was reported that they had committed suicide due to financial problems. Immediately after receiving the information, the police reached there and shifted the three bodies to Osmania Hospital for post-mortem. After the postmortem, the bodies will be handed over to the family members. Varasiguda police registered a case and started investigation.