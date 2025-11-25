Three workers killed in slab collapse at city ESI Hospital

Hyderabad: Three workers lost their lives in a tragic accident at ESI Hospital in Sanathnagar on Monday when a structural slab collapsed during repair work in the Emergency Ward. The incident occurred while labourers were engaged in construction activities, leading to the sudden collapse of a centering slab that fell on the workers, causing fatal injuries.

The hospital authorities quickly alerted the Sanathnagar police, who rushed to the scene to assist with rescue efforts and begin an investigation into the cause of the collapse. Alongside the three fatalities, four other workers sustained serious injuries and were rushed to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

The collapse highlights concerns about safety protocols during repair and construction work in public health facilities. Preliminary reports indicate that the slab and its supporting iron structure gave way unexpectedly; raising questions about maintenance standards and the supervision of ongoing works.





Sanathnagar police officials have initiated a formal inquiry to determine whether negligence or lapses in safety contributed to the tragedy. Hospital administration has expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and pledged cooperation with authorities to ensure a thorough investigation.

This devastating event underscores critical issues regarding workers’ safety at construction sites, especially within essential public infrastructure like hospitals. It also serves as a stark reminder of the need for stringent oversight mechanisms, regular safety audits, and adherence to construction norms to prevent such preventable accidents in the future.

As investigations continue, authorities are expected to take further steps to enhance safety and accountability in hospital maintenance operations.