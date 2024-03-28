Tile dealers thumb nose at GHMC, flagrantly encroach approach road

Hyderabad: Does election code prevent the GHMC from taking cognizance of the grievances of common man particularly regarding issues like encroachments?

Perhaps yes, feels the Welfare Association of Steel and Mines Complex in Srinagar Colony. Passing the ball from one official to another is what is happening, they say.

Upset over the encroachment of the approach road by two tile dealers which makes entry and exit of vehicles a nightmare, the association had officially sent a complaint to the Commissioner GHMC on Tuesday and have got an acknowledgement.

In addition, several residents had lodged complaint over the phone to the grievance cell since Saturday and the automated reply message said, “Dear Sir/Madam, Swachh Namaskaram!! We regret the inconvenience caused. Your issue will be resolved shortly and gave ID: reference numbers.But there has been no action.

A Whatsappmessage to the PRO of the GHMC got them a reply saying, “Kindly complain to the Director evdm.”

According to another resident, they had spoken to evdm N Prakash Reddy over phone and drew his attention. He is said to have asked them to submit a written complaint to Hemant, Zonal Commisisoner GHMC Khairtabad with cc to him. The residents WA said they had even done that.

This issue was first reported in Hans India on Saturday, the residents said the clipping was even sent to the Mayor of GHMC. But what they regret no official had bothered to respond or at least visit the place for on the spot study.

This raises several questions.Is the administration under pressure from some influential people? This complex is a 35 year old complex and has another adjacent complex called Tulsi Apartments and the connecting road in question is common for both the complexes. The Steel and Mines complex has good number of senior citizens and many times even the Ambulances had problem in entry and exit due to encroachment of the common road, the WA said.