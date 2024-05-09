Time to end decades of neglect in Old City: Cong candidate

Hyderabad: Congress candidate for Hyderabad Waliullah Sameer said that the residents of Hyderabad's Old City have long been ignored, neglected, and exploited for political gain. He said that the ongoing Lok Sabha elections offer a critical opportunity for these communities to break free from the cycle of communalism and embrace genuine development.

Waliullah Sameer accused the MIM and BJP of manipulating the innocent and poor residents of Hyderabad's Old City, leading them to prioritise a communal agenda over their development and prosperity. He noted that the MIM appears to be the only party in India that contests and wins elections without presenting a manifesto.

At the same time, the BJP's sole message to Hyderabad's voters is the promise to defeat MIM. "MIM leaders mesmerise impoverished Muslims with stories of their bravery and leadership. They talk about international, national, and state politics, yet they never mention what they have done to develop the Old City, nor do they share any plans for progress if elected. They craft a narrative where the people see their own success in MIM's success.