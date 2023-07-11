Time to shape higher education to international standards: Limbadri

Live
Hyderabad: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) chairman Prof R Limbadri on Monday stressed on the need to bring in reforms to design the current higher education system to international standards,
Addressing a conference on higher education at the National Institute of Planning and Administration (NIPA), he said the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in Telangana is the highest in the country. Prof Limbadri, and Osmania University Vice-Chancellor Prof D Ravinder said several key decisions were taken in the meeting.
The TSCHE chairman said it was decided to bring a half-yearly e-newsletter from September 2023, in line with the decision taken earlier at the conference of the chairman of the State Higher Education Councils in the country.
The meeting decided to strengthen higher education in the country in coordination with all the State councils of higher education and NIPA and organise workshops and conferences. The participants deliberated on changes needed in the current curriculum to benefit students and step up standards to international level.