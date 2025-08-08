TimeKrishna Revolutionises AI Entertainment

Live
TimeKrishna.com, India’s first fully AI-powered web app, is redefining digital storytelling by transforming real-life events into dramatic, movie-like meme scenes within 24 hours. Blending the UX of Netflix with the scroll ability of Instagram, it delivers hyper-local narratives with emotional impact.
Founded by Harvard-educated Satvik Gangavarapu, the platform also predicts future events and supports storytelling in ten Indian languages. Built on the powerful YayEye engine, TimeKrishna is sparking a cultural shift in AI-driven entertainment, positioning India at the forefront of the global AI revolution. Visit www.timekrishna.com to experience the future of storytelling.
