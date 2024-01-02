Tipplers guzzle liquor worth Rs 650 crore in TS

Hyderabad: Telangana bids good-bye to the year 2023 with huge consumption of liquor, as there were record sales of liquor during the last three days from December 29 to 31. The sales were over Rs 650 crore during the last three days in the State.

According to the figures from the Excise department, during the last three days of the year, there were sales of Rs 658 crore. According to sources, the sales this time were more than expected, with event organisers stocking up on liquor in clubs and pubs. The wine shops were open till midnight on December 31, and the depots were kept open even though it was a Sunday, anticipating a huge demand. According to the official sources, on December 30, the sales were more than Rs 300 crore.

Generally, liquor sales go up on two occasions in the State, which is Dasara and New Year’s Eve.

The sales picked up on December 29 and continued until 31. There are 2,620 wine shops and over 1,000 bars and restaurants in the State. As per the official figures, on December 29, around 1,64,000 cases of liquor and two lakh cases of beer were sold. Similarly, on December 30, three lakh cases of liquor and 2.91 lakh cases of beer were sold. The total revenue during these two days was Rs 314 to Rs 315 crore. Overall, the total sales during the three days were Rs 3,834 crore. The total sales during the month of December were over Rs 4,000 crore. While the beer market was big in Telangana, the liquor and beer sales were equally high. The Excise department had earned Rs 215.74 crore during the last year, December 31.