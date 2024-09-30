TMFC offers free training courses

Hyderabad: The Telangana Minority Finance Corporation (TMFC) has announced free training courses for skill development in various sectors, including IT and healthcare. Interested candidates must submit the required documents to the TMFC by October 4.

According to TMFC, under this program, educated and unemployed youth from communities including Muslims, Buddhists, Parsis, Sikhs, and Jains will receive free short-term skill development training in various professional and IT skills.

The training will be conducted through reputed institutions affiliated with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), TASK, MEPMA, the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE), and other government organizations recognized by the state Board of Technical Education or the Department of Employment and Training. This initiative aims to help participants secure jobs in both government and private sectors, as well as establish self-employment units. Courses offered include IT, education, healthcare, accounting, construction, veterinary and dairy, fashion design, beautician training, horticulture, tourism, driving, and electronics, with durations ranging from 2 to 4 months.

Training and placement support will be provided to unemployed minority youth, with salaries not less than the expenditures incurred by the corporation for each candidate.