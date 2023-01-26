To Avert Fire Mishaps: Panel formed to zero in on illegal buildings in State

Hyderabad: In a move to avoid fire accidents and any untoward incidents in the city, the Telangana government has formed a committee to find out the number of buildings in the city without fire safety norms and illegal constructions. The government announced Rs 5 lakh ex gratia to the deceased in the recent fire accident at Deccan Knitwear Complex which will be demolished from Thursday.

In the wake of the recent fire mishap, a high-level meeting on fire safety measures was conducted by Ministers KT Rama Rao, Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Mohd Mahamood Ali on Wednesday and discussed about the measures to be taken on high-rise buildings that do not adhere to fire safety norms within GHMC limits.

The ministers proposed various measures including conducting fire safety audits of high-rise buildings which includes commercial buildings, hospitals and schools in Hyderabad and other cities in the State. They urged the officials to ensure no inconvenience is caused to people and suggested them to change the fire safety rules if required. They also asked the officials to use drones and robotics technology in maintaining fire safety at all structures in Hyderabad.

Officials were asked to prepare a list of suggestions after studying the best practices adopted by cities in the country and in foreign countries to prevent recurring of fire mishaps, training classes for existing Fire Services Department staff and were asked to give a representation on the equipment needed on an immediate basis, and explore the possibility of involving owners of buildings in maintaining fire safety.

Addressing a press conference later, Minister Srinivas Yadav said that a special drive would be taken up by the government soon after the committee gives the report. He said that the tenders were called for demolition of the building with Rs 41 lakh and the demolition would start from Thursday. He said that the government cannot demolish houses immediately and would take steps based on the report of the committee. The State government is planning to have an all party meeting on the issue and will be taking strong steps in following the norms. The government may also ask people to give self certification by the building owners, said the minister.