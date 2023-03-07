Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates

1. Hyderabad: The outpatient (OP) numbers have almost doubled in the city hospitals during the last ten days because of the viral fevers coupled with cough and cold and body pains, even as the doctors attribute this to the change in weather conditions and people have thrown caution to the wind by not following the SOPs like wearing of masks. Read More

2. Hyderabad: The ceremonial Islamic festival of Shab-e-Barat falls on the night of Tuesday, March 7, However, the cleaning of graveyards in the city had not been completed in time for the night. Many Muslims pay a visit to the graveyard on Shab-e-Barat.

3. Hyderabad: As the city is all set to celebrate Holi, Police commissioners of Cyberabad and Hyderabad warned citizens for misconduct on the festive occasion by issuing a prohibitory order that will be brought into force from March 6 to 8.

4. Hyderabad: The Rajasthani community in the city with around a hundred families at Kolsavadi, Begum Bazar came together to celebrate the festival of colours with true spirit of friendship and togetherness. With a fully decorated horse, the Dulha made an entry for the annual Holi 'Barat' procession covering 1.5 km of Begum Bazar. This annual procession that has been continuing since the last 28 years now, kicks off the Holi celebrations in the Begum Bazaar every year.

5. Hyderabad: The Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) created historyby performing 15 kidney transplants in one month in the government hospital category in January 2023.




