Hyderabad: NIMS achieves rare feat, performs 15 kidney transplants in 30 days

Hyderabad: The Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) created historyby performing 15 kidney transplants in one month in the government hospital category in January 2023.

Health Minister T Harish Rao congratulated the doctors of the Urology wing of NIMS for successfully performing kidney transplantations in the hospital which were performed free of cost under the Arogyasri scheme. He said that after the formation of Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao gave special attention to the development of NIMS. Huge funds were allocated and this resulted in the hospital getting equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. NIMS Hospital has become a multi-organ transplant centre where along with kidney, liver, heart and lung transplant surgeries are also being performed.

The State government allocates up to Rs 10 lakh under Arogyasri scheme for organ transplantations and conducts them completely free of charge. Apart from this, it provides life-long medicines to patients free of cost. Head of Urology Dr Rahul Devaraj said that surgeries were being done successfully with the encouragement of the government.

According to officials, 839 kidney transplants were performed in NIMS since 2014, of which 509 were live transplants and 330 were cadaver transplants. 25 liver transplant surgeries were performed of which 11 were live and 14 cadaver, 10 heart transplant surgeries were also performed.

One patient underwent lung transplant surgery. The minister specially complemented the medical team and coordinator Swarnalatha, Jeevan Dan, who participated in these surgeries.