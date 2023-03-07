Hyderabad: City Rajasthanis soak in Holi hues; festive fervour grips Begum Bazar

Hyderabad: The Rajasthani community in the city with around a hundred families at Kolsavadi, Begum Bazar came together to celebrate the festival of colours with true spirit of friendship and togetherness. With a fully decorated horse, the Dulha made an entry for the annual Holi 'Barat' procession covering 1.5 km of Begum Bazar. This annual procession that has been continuing since the last 28 years now, kicks off the Holi celebrations in the Begum Bazaar every year.



The streets of Begum Bazar gave a colourful look on Monday as all walks of life were seen dancing on various Bollywood numbers especially Holi songs, with resounding beats of the desi dhol blaring away in the Barat procession, a tradition organised on the occasion of Holi.

The colourful Barat was organised under the banner of 'Begum Bazar Holi Utsav Samithi'. According to the organiserAvinashDevda, the Samithi has been organising the traditional Holi celebrations since decades. They took up 'Dhrutpaan' and 'Mehendi' on Sunday and K Pukhraj was the bridegroom who was sitting on the horse and was taken on a big procession this year. Hundreds gathered and splashed colours on each other as part of the celebrations.

The procession started from Kolsavadi and passed through Swastik Mirchi, Kirana Market, Fish Market, Begum Bazar Chatri, Post office, Mitti Ka Sher and reached back Begum Bazar. The usually busy shopkeepers left their shops and joined in the celebrations smearing colour on each other.

The procession was welcomed by various associations including The Hyderabad Kirana Merchants Association, Begum Bazar Residents Welfare Association, and others.

Only eco-friendly colours were used for the celebrations said Avinash. "Herbal colours extracted from keshu flowers, khusfibres, herbal gulal, palash flower and scents were used to smear shopkeepers along the route of the procession. It's a festival of happiness and nobody should feel sorrowful or enmity towards each other," said Avinash.

"The festival commenced after the HolikaDahan. This is an important occasion for us, as friends from our community wish each other good luck.

All the families took part in the Holi celebrations," said Anil Neelam, a resident of Begum Bazar. Some families from the city also planned the festival at a private venue. The celebrations took place at various farmhouse, function halls in the city outskirts. Private event managers organised several programmes, inviting celebrities and arranging DJs, with music and dances.