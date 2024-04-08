Toddler dies after falling from 2nd floor of building in Kachiguda

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident a baby girl accidentally fell from a building in the jurisdiction of Hyderabad Kachiguda Police Station.

According to the sources, a one-and-a-half-year-old girl named V Priyanshiaccidentally felt from the second floor of a building in Nimboligaddawhen she came out playing in the evening while her parents were at home.

The girl got on the chair and slipped from the wall and fell on the adjacent building, sustaining head injuries. The child was immediately rushed to the hospital where she died while undergoing treatment.

On receiving the information, the police registered a case and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem. On Sunday, the police handed over the dead body to the family members. This incident came to light very late. Kachiguda SS Ravikumar has registered a case and is investigating.